Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Invests $211,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 12,313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Aflac by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $102.08 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,552 shares of company stock worth $7,501,752 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.