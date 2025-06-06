Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NEE opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

