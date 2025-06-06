Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Acquires 592 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GD opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.64 and a 200 day moving average of $266.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.