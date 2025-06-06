Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.50 and last traded at $57.54. 8,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 33,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Karooooo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

