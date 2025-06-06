JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up about 10.3% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000.

JIRE opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

