iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

