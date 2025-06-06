iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

