iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $595.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $561.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.98. The company has a market cap of $585.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

