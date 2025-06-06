iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

