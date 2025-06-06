Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8%

QQQ stock opened at $524.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.06 and a 200-day moving average of $501.70. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

