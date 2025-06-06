Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.3% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $524.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

