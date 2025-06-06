Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Posts Earnings Results

Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intuitive Investments Group had a net margin of 283.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.
Intuitive Investments Group Price Performance
Intuitive Investments Group stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.70) on Friday. Intuitive Investments Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £258.65 million, a PE ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.69.
Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Investments Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on Right Now
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 5 Earnings Season Winners With More Upside on the Way
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.