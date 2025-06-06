Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Posts Earnings Results

Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intuitive Investments Group had a net margin of 283.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Intuitive Investments Group stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.70) on Friday. Intuitive Investments Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £258.65 million, a PE ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.69.

IIG is an investment company seeking to provide investors with exposure to a portfolio concentrating on fast growing and/or high potential Life Sciences and Technology businesses operating predominantly in the UK, continental Europe, the US and APAC, utilising the Board’s experience to seek to generate capital growth over the long term for shareholders.

