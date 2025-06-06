Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

VIGI stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

