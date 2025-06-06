Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,673,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 375.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $107.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.