Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,335,000. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 48,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $595.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $585.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

