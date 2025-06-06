Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AVGO opened at $259.93 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.