Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells 3,566 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.50, for a total transaction of C$33,868.80.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33.
