ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.70 and last traded at $141.82. 360,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,057,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on ICON Public from $200.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ICON Public from $192.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

ICON Public Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average of $179.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in ICON Public by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 97,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

