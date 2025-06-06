Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up about 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $131.26.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,396 shares of company stock worth $685,649. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

