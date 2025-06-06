H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Boosted by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,552.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.