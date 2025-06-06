Herbst Group LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,754,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

UBER opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.