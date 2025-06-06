Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Update

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,620,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 22,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Haleon Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HLN opened at $11.11 on Friday. Haleon has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

