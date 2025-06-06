Grass Price Tops $2.02 on Top Exchanges (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Grass token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grass has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Grass has a total market cap of $581.88 million and approximately $75.68 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,092.15 or 0.99326101 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,580.13 or 0.98832791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Grass Token Profile

Grass launched on October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,103,770 tokens. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 1.90236116 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $68,984,494.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

