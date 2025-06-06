GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Up 23.3% – Here’s Why

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.03). Approximately 851,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 716,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

GENinCode Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The company has a market cap of £3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Get GENinCode alerts:

GENinCode (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX (2.53) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. GENinCode had a negative return on equity of 289.74% and a negative net margin of 228.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GENinCode Plc will post -7.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.