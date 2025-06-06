GENinCode (LON:GENI) Releases Earnings Results

GENinCode (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.53) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GENinCode had a negative net margin of 228.70% and a negative return on equity of 289.74%.

GENinCode Stock Down 13.0%

Shares of LON:GENI opened at GBX 2.07 ($0.03) on Friday. GENinCode has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.12). The stock has a market cap of £3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.13.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies.

