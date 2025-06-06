Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 3.20% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $104,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. McGrath & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

