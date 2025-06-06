Foster Group Inc. Has $52.54 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $52,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,164 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,700,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,984,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 469,893 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,006,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 698,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.25 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.