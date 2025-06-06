Foster Group Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 421.5% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $115.88.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.