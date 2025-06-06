Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $515.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.49 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

