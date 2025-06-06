Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.28, with a volume of 320091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 9.7%

About Fortuna Silver Mines

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

Featured Stories

