Fjell Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fjell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Fjell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fjell Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 83,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $417.67 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.76 and a 200-day moving average of $399.84. The stock has a market cap of $413.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
