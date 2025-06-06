First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stock Position Lifted by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.