Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.54. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

