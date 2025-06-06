Enclave Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Enclave Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NOBL stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

