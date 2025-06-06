Enclave Advisors LLC Acquires 21,944 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,145.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4,489.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of QQQM opened at $216.01 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.55.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.