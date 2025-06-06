Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $10,645,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WMT opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

