E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 960 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI opened at $165.41 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.85.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

