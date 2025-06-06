E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 1,800 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $39,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.91, for a total value of $436,325.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,808.01. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044 shares of company stock worth $836,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

