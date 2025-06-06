E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 13,577 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,453 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $24,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EA stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. The trade was a 13.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

