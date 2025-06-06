E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,769,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.0%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $558.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.08 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.13. The firm has a market cap of $200.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,227 shares of company stock worth $12,570,563 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

