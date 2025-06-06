E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,562 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands comprises about 0.9% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $35,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 168,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8,255.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 172,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.0%

BellRing Brands stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $100,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,059.98. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About BellRing Brands



BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

