Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Posts Earnings Results

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%.

DOCS stock opened at GBX 80.15 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.64. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 43.02 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The company has a market cap of £778.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other news, insider Giles Wilson purchased 32,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £17,625.60 ($23,934.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,771. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($95.06) to GBX 6,000 ($81.48) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

