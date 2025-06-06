dogwifhat Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $847.20 million and approximately $425.42 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,131.53 or 0.99242665 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,578.75 or 0.98710729 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,840,629 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifhat.us. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,840,629.238497. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.83722117 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 694 active market(s) with $411,457,328.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifhat.us/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

