Diligent Investors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after buying an additional 754,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

