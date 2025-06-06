Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,362.70. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 374,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 16.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

