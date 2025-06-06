Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in May

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

