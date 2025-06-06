Damian Gumpel Buys 13,400 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) insider Damian Gumpel bought 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,164.38. The trade was a 12.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Damian Gumpel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chemours alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Damian Gumpel purchased 7,822 shares of Chemours stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $77,828.90.

Chemours Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of CC stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 148,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.