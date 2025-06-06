Curat Global LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $715,793.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,565.05. This trade represents a 31.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.2%

Corning stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

