Curat Global LLC Invests $378,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,098,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,884,000 after purchasing an additional 83,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Onsemi Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.