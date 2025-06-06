CTRL GROUP (NASDAQ:MCTR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CTRL GROUP Ltd (NASDAQ:MCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 3971248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.
CTRL GROUP Stock Down 51.9%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48.
About CTRL GROUP
Ctrl Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marketing and advertising services. It offers one-stop advertising services to clients throughout the entire advertising process, which comprises the planning, creating, launching, managing, and performance monitoring of the advertisements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CTRL GROUP
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for CTRL GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTRL GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.