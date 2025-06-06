CTRL GROUP (NASDAQ:MCTR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CTRL GROUP Ltd (NASDAQ:MCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 3971248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

CTRL GROUP Stock Down 51.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48.

About CTRL GROUP

Ctrl Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marketing and advertising services. It offers one-stop advertising services to clients throughout the entire advertising process, which comprises the planning, creating, launching, managing, and performance monitoring of the advertisements.

